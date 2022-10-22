Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of -134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

