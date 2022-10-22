Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.78% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

