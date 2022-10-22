Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Oracle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 62.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

