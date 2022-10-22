Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

