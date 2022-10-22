Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

