Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,059.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

