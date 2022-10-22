Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

NOC stock opened at $522.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.13. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $525.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

