Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,333 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

