Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.58 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

