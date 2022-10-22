Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.79.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $744.07 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

