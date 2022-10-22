Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $179.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day moving average is $196.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.