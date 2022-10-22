Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 172 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

CME stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $201.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

