Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 5%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 136,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 208,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rob Gamley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,500 shares in the company, valued at C$622,790.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

