Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 5%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 136,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 208,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Avanti Helium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.
Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Company Profile
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
Featured Articles
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.