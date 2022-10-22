Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after buying an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after buying an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

