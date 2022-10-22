Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.30. Approximately 1,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 386,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $285,918.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

