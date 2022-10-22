B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NGM opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.