B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.40.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.74. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

