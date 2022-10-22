Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

About Bancroft Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

