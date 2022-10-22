Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
BCV stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
