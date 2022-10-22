Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,372.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

