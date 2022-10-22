Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1 %

FRA HEN3 opened at €62.34 ($63.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.