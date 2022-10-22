Barclays Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

