Barclays Trims APA (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $46.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE APA opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. APA has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

