Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 770,076 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

