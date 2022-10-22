Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPIB opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Further Reading

