Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.
Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.
