Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 165 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.06 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

