Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $32,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,767,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

