Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $13.27 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

