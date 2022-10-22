Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3,597.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,641.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EMB opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.