Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

