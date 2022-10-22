Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 27 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 180.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $424.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.93. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $397.58 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.00.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

