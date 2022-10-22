Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

