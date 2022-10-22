Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 4.5 %

Teradyne stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

