Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $63,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 444,135 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $102.71 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $107.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.