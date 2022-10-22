Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

