Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Purchases 49,117 Shares of Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan acquired 49,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$50,590.51 ($35,377.98).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Alastair Provan bought 27,368 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$28,189.04 ($19,712.62).
- On Friday, August 19th, Alastair Provan purchased 40,928 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,430.08 ($31,769.29).
Bell Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.
Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend
About Bell Financial Group
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
