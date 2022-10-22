Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Purchases 49,117 Shares of Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan acquired 49,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$50,590.51 ($35,377.98).

Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Alastair Provan bought 27,368 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$28,189.04 ($19,712.62).

On Friday, August 19th, Alastair Provan purchased 40,928 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,430.08 ($31,769.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

About Bell Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Bell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

