Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,805 ($58.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a market cap of £77.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 497.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,852.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,169.81.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.28%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.