Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 6977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 80,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.