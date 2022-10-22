Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.54.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 100.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
