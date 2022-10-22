Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,332 shares of company stock worth $1,383,086. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 100.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

