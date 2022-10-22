Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos Sells 8,610 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 8,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $16,961.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 559,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,971.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blend Labs Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.92 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
