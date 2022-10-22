Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 2.2 %

OTC BBLG opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

