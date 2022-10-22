Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,250.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,822.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,843.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.