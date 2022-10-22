Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $99.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of BAH opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

