Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,124,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

