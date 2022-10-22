Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $8,632.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,567.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

