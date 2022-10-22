Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $98.22

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

