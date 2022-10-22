Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $18.70

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $20.88.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
