Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $47.53

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

