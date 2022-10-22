Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $120.69

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 214,869 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,525,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

