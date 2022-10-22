Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $25.73

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.73.
Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.8 %
Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.