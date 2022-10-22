Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $25.73

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.8 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

